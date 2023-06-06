Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) The Thane police have arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a businessman from Sawantwadi in Maharashtra of Rs 12 lakh by promising to get his money doubled quickly, an official said on Tuesday.

Four persons called the victim from Sawantwadi in Ratnagir district to Bhiwandi in Thane on May 29 with Rs 12 lakh in cash, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said.

When the victim came on a bypass road in Bhiwandi, one of the accused took Rs 12 lakh from him, while another accused walked along side claiming he had double the amount.

Later, a van arrived at the spot and the man with the victim's Rs 12 lakh got in and fled, the police said.

Following the victim's complaint, the Thane police launched a probe and arrested three of the accused, Santosh @ Balu Mohan Gaikwad (40), Malinath @ Mallesh Srimant Dingi (45) and Rohit Satish More (29), from Bhiwandi on Sunday, Gaikwad said.

The police have so far recovered Rs 4 lakh cash out of the Rs 12 lakh taken away from the victim, he said.

The three accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, the official said.

