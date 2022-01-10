Aurangabad, Jan 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 1,51,183 on Monday after 317 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,658, an official said.

Also Read | Kolkata: Man Murders Friend for Making Obscene Remark on His Wife in Anandapur; Arrested.

The new cases comprise 276 from city limits and 41 from the rural areas, he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Encounter in Kulgam.

So far, 1,46,384 people have recovered from the infection, including 32 during the day, leaving Aurangabad with an active caseload of 1,141, he added.

Incidentally, the vaccination level in Aurangabad is low when compared to other districts of the state, an official said.

He said 78.87 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have taken the first dose, while only 41.30 per cent are fully vaccinated as on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)