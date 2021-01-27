Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) As many as 47,470 health workers or 77 per cent of the targeted workers for the day were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 528 centres in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a senior official said.

With this, a total of 1,78,371 health workers have been vaccinated so far, Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of the state public health department said.

While most of the health workers were administered doses of Covishield vaccine, some others from six districts Amravati, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur and Aurangabad- were given Covaxin, he said.

"As many as 47,470 health workers received their first jab of the vaccine at 528 centres," he said.

Gadchiroli district reported 126 per cent vaccination, while Satara, Dhule, Jalna, Buldhana and Wardha districts achieved 100 per cent vaccination of health workers selected in the first drive, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)