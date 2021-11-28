Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Five people were killed and six injured after a truck collided with a tanker on Tembhirni bridge in Madha district in Solapur, some 400 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late Saturday night on Solapur-Pune highway and the deceased comprised five occupants of the truck, which overturned on impact, and the tanker driver, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kisan Rathod (45), Shivaji Pawar (30), Vyankat Dandgude (45), Shankar Kavde (40) and Somnath Mali, he said, adding that the six injured have been admitted in a hospital in Indapur.

A case has been registered against the drivers of both vehicles under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

