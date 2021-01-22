Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) At least seven workers were hospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at the company located at Mahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.

"At least seven workers, who were working in the company, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas, leaked," he said.

The workers were rushed to a local private hospital, he said, adding they are now out of danger.

After being alerted about the incident, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak under control, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)