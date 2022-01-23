Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Seventy-six doctors of the premier Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 10 days, a functionary of doctors' body MARD said on Sunday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 57-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Nephew's 16-Year-Old Daughter in Baloda Bazar.

These doctors showed mild symptoms, while 22 have recovered since and have rejoined work, said Dr Sajal Bansal, president of GMCH unit of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP-Led Alliance Will Field Sikh Candidates on About 70 Seats, Says General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

"Two doctors have been hospitalized and are in stable condition. Fifty-two are in home isolation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)