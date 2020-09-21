Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) Eight persons were killed and around 20 were feared trapped after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town, police said.

The building caved in early on Monday, police said, adding search and rescue operations are underway.

A civic official told PTI that the building, situated at Patel compound of Narpoli near Dhamankar Naka, collapsed at 3.40 AM, while the residents were asleep.

He said around 20 occupants of the building were feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed building.

A team of NRDF has rushed to the scene, he said.

Rescue personnel have pulled out a child from the debris and he has been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

