Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Nine workers of a company in Bhiwandi in Thane suffered burn injuries after they came in contact with a high-tension electric wire, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the company's godown in Vashere area on Saturday morning and all nine have been hospitalised, though no complaint has been received in this regard, said a Padgha police station official.

"We have sent a team to record statements of the injured," he added.

