Thane, May 10 (PTI) A proposal to set up an abattoir at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore was cancelled by Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation in Thane district on Monday due to opposition from some groups, including the BJP, an official said.

The announcement was made by mayor Pratibha Vilas Patil through a video message.

The proposal for the new abattoir was placed before theC general body on Monday but it was rejected, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)