Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Several Congress leaders in Maharashtra on Thursday expressed displeasure over an MVA government's advertisement about its employment programme, as it featured only Shiv Sena and NCP ministers and excluded those from the grand old party.

While one Congress leader asked why the protocol formalised during the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was not being followed, another said that it should be remembered that it is an alliance government of three parties.

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, however, said that Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai later called him up and admitted the mistake.

The newspaper advertisement about the Mahajobs portal launched on July 6 carries pictures of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and other NCP ministers- Dilip Walse Patil, Nawab Malik and Aditi Tatkare.

However, it does not carry the photographs any Congress leader.

Maharashtra Youth congress president Satyajeet Tambe asked, "Is this an advertisement of Maharashtra government or Shiv Sena-NCP? Why is the protocol formalized during the formation of the MVA not being followed? This is a question that an ordinary Congress worker like me is facing."

AICC general secretary Rajeev Satav, who is the party's Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, also expressed displeasure over the Congress being excluded in the advertisement.

"The scheme is good and Congress is fully supportive. This is an alliance government and I hope this advertisement is rectified in future," he said on Twitter, expressing confidence that such mistakes do not get repeated in future.

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam also took to the micro-blogging site to express his anger over the advertisement.

"Where is Congress in the official advertisement regarding giving employment to the youth?" he asked.

Talking to reporters, Congress's Balasaheb Thorat, who is the state revenue minister, said that Desai called him up and admitted the mistake.

"Care needs to be taken to show that this is a three- party government. Co-ordination among all three parties should be visible," Thorat said.

"Even NCP president Sharad Pawar has stressed the need for a dialogue among the three ruling parties. There is coordination among us. We had held meetings with CM Uddhav Thackeray twice last week," he added.

"This advertisement is about a policy decision of the alliance government and all the alliance partners should be seen in it. The Industries Minister realised this and called me up. He said care would be taken," he said.

