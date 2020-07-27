Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra increased to 3,83,723 on Monday with addition of 7,924 fresh cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

With 227 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the toll rose to 13,883.

Also Read | Maharashtra COVID-19 Case Tally Rises by 7,924 to 3,83,723: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

A total of 8,706 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,21,944, he said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,592 active cases.

Also Read | AAI Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Junior Assistant Posts Through GATE 2019: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

A total of 19,25,399 people have been tested so far in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)