Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases at 20,801, taking the total count of infections to 8,83,862, the state health department said.

With 312 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 26,276 in the state, it said.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Maharashtra has reported record number of cases in a single day.

Earlier, the state had reported the highest single-day spike of 19,218 cases on Friday.

A total of 10,801 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 6,36,574, a Health official said.

The state currently has 2,20,661 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,737 new cases and 33 deaths, taking its tally to 1,53,712 and the toll to 7,832, the official said.

