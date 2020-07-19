Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 9,518 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 3,10,455, the state Health department said.

This is the first time that thenumber of new cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day.

With 258 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has risen to 11,854, a statement said.

A total of 3,906 patientswere discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,69,569, it said.

The state now has 1,29,032active cases.

