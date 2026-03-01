Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): A blockbuster 97* by Sanju Samson single-handedly led Team India to a five-wicket win over West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against West Indies, helping his team reach the semifinals on Sunday.

India opted to field, and WI put up 195/4 on the board, powered by a 35-ball 76 run stand between Jason Holder (37* in 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and Rovman Powell (34* in 19 balls, with three fours and two sixes). While Team India was down 41/2 within the powerplay, Samson single-handedly steered India to a win, scoring 97* in 50 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes. Tilak Varma was the second-highest run-getter, stitching a valuable 42-run stand with Sanju and scoring a brisk 15-ball 27. India will play England at Mumbai on March 5.

During the run-chase of 196 runs, India started off well, with Abhishek Sharma carving Akael Hosein and Matthew Forde for a four each in the first two overs. During the third over, Sanju Samson delivered a booster to India's chase, smashing Akael for a four and then two sixes, one over deep backward square leg and the other one over deep mid-wicket.

However, Akael had the last laugh, getting the prized wicket of Abhishek for just 10 in 11 balls, with Shimron Hetmyer getting a hold of his mistimed pull shot. India was 29/1 in three overs.

Despite two crisp boundaries by Ishan Kishan, the left-hander's stay at the crease was not too long, as another Hetmyer catch removed him for a six-ball 10. India was 41/2 in 4.3 overs.

Courtesy of a four over deep backward point by Samson, India reached the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs. India ended the powerplay at 53/2 in six overs.

In the eighth and ninth overs by Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie, respectively, Sanju and skipper Suryakumar Yadav collected three fours and a six, with Sanju being the aggressor. The 50-run stand came in 27 balls.

Samson carved Motie for a four through point, reaching a remarkable, stroke-filled fifty in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

However, the happy times for India came to an end, with Suryakumar falling to Shamar Joseph, handing Sherfane Rutherford an easy catch at sweeper cover for just 18 in 16 balls. India was 99/3 in 10.2 overs. With a single from Tilak Varma, India reached the 100-run mark on the next ball itself.

The 13th over by Shamar was a pressure-relieving one as Sanju started off with a four, but then Tilak went on to drill the pacer for a hat-trick of fours, bringing out the lofts, cuts and flicks. Sanju started the 14th over with a four through backward point, and Tilak ended with a slice for six over backward point, reducing the equation to 60 needed in the final six overs.

There was no keeping Holder and Hetmyer in action, as another catch by Hetmyer helped Holder remove Tilak for 15-ball 27, with four boundaries and six. The partnership of 42 runs was over, with India at 141/4 in 14.4 overs.

Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya continued to guide India's chase after they crossed the 150-run mark in 15.1 overs.

The partnership ended, with Shamar getting Hardik out for 14-ball 17, with a fine catch from Holder at deep extra-cover. India was 179/5 in 18.2 overs. Shivam Dube drilled Shamar for two fours later in the over, leaving India needing seven in the final over.

Sanju sealed the match for India, smashing Romario for a six over deep mid-wicket and a four, ending the chase at 199/5 in 19.2 overs, with Samson (97* in 50 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (8*) unbeaten.

Holder (2/38) and Joseph (2/42) took two wickets each for WI.

Earlier, a majestic 76-run partnership between Jason Holder and Rovman Powell for the fifth wicket propelled West Indies to 195/4 against India in their last Super 8 fixture.

Powell slammed 34 off just 19 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Holder smashed 37 off 22 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes.

In a virtual knock-out in Kolkata on Sunday, with the winner set to seal the last remaining semi-final spot, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first.

West Indies' new opening duo, Shai Hope and Roston Chase, got off to a solid start. Chase, making his T20I debut as an opener, showed promise with some elegant shots, including two boundaries off Arshdeep Singh and a scooped four against Jasprit Bumrah.

The pressure of the occasion seemed to get to Abhishek Sharma, who dropped a simple catch at cover with Chase on 15. It was not the briskest of starts for the West Indies, who finished the powerplay at 45/0.

Varun Chakaravarthy broke the opening partnership, dismissing Shai Hope for 32 (in 33 balls, with three fours and a six) in the ninth over. But Jasprit Bumrah turned the game with a double strike, getting set batters Shimron Hetmyer (27 in 12 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Roston Chase (40 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) out, shifting momentum India's way. WI was 103/3 in 11.5 overs.

Hetmyer was starting to flex his muscles, and had hit two sixes and a four, but ended up nicking a ball angling away from him to the wicketkeeper. Two balls later, Bumrah had Chase lob the ball to cover.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with ace seamer Bumrah, scalping Sherfane Rutherford's wicket for 14. WI was four down for 119 in 14.1 overs.

After the West Indies slipped from 102/2 to 119/4, Holder and Powell took the attack to India. Powell also became the first West Indian to hit 150 sixes in T20Is with another big hit to the fence. The 16th over by Arshdeep Singh went for 24 runs, with Powell hitting a four and two sixes.

However, India's ace seamers Bumrah (2/36) and Arshdeep (0/43 in four overs) pulled things off well in the final two overs by conceding only 20 runs.

Brief score: West Indies 195/4 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 40, Jason Holder 37*; Jasprit Bumrah 2/36) lost to India: 199/5 in 19.2 overs: (Sanju Samson 97*, Tilak Varma 27, Jason Holder 2/38). (ANI)

