Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) A consignment of foreign liquor worth Rs 1.70 crore was allegedly seized from two trucks in Maharashtra's Pune district ahead of New Year celebrations, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Indian-American Rajeev Badyal Among 30 Selected by Kamala Harris To Serve on National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group.

Seven persons hailing from Maharashtra, Goa and Rajasthan have been arrested, the state excise official said.

Also Read | Animal Cruelty in Delhi: Two Stray Puppies Strangled to Death, Hanged in Dwarka; FIR Registered.

"Two trucks carrying 2,000 boxes of foreign liquor worth Rs 1.70 crore coming from Goa were intercepted in Navale Bridge and Talegaon Dabhade areas. These trucks were moving to Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka," Charansingh Rajput, superintendent of state excise department, Pune, said.

Preliminary probe has revealed the consignment was meant for use during New Year celebrations, Rajput added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)