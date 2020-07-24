Amravati (Maha), Jul 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 1,608 as 58 people were detected with coronavirus infection on Friday, while the death of an 89-year-old man took the toll to 45, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged so far is 1,066, including 27 during the day, leaving the district with 497 active cases, he added.

The 89-year-old man had tested positive on July 22 and died at the COVID hospital here, he said.

A 60-hour curfew was enforced from 7pm on Friday to break the virus chain, the third time it is being done in as many weekends.

