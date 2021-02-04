Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Indian Army's Ahmednagar cantonment recently hosted a victory flame brought from the National War Memorial in Delhi to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a Defence release said here on Thursday.

As per the statement, the flame was brought to the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) in Ahmednagar, from where it began its journey to Bijapur on Wednesday.

The Army had organised several events from January 29 to February 3, as it observed Swarnim Vijay Varsh, in the Ahmednagar cantonment, the release stated.

A group of motorcycle outriders, cyclists and runners had escorted the victory flame in Ahmednagar city, it was stated.

Lieutenant Colonel Anant Gokhale, the senior most 1971 war veteran, was present to receive the flame, along with Brigadier V S Rana, VSM commandant, MIRC.

Apart from this, two officers of the Bangladesh National Army (BNA), who are currently attending a course at the MIRC, also participated in the event.

During the felicitation function, the BNA officers spoke about the decisive role played by the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and the special bonds of friendship shared between the two nations, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)