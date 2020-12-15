Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) The Maharashtra government's cooperation department has extended the deadline for cooperative housing societies to complete their audits by December 31 and annual general meetings by March 31 next year.

To hold meetings, societies can seek permission from the police or civic body, the department said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ODOP Scheme Proves to Be Game Changer, Over 26 Lakh People Employed in 8 Months.

It also appealed to them to approach the registrar's office to complete conveyance deed of residential housing societies at the earliest.

The department asked registered private money lenders to apply with the office concerned by December 31.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Suburban Services May Resume From January 1, 2021, Hints Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Money lenders were permitted to submit applications by May 31, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government, by a notification issued on November 11, extended the application deadline to December 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)