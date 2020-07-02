Aurangabad, Jul 2 (PTI) A chairman of a local bank and an accountant were nabbed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh for sanctioning loan in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on Thursday, police said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau nabbed Lokvilas Nagari Sahakari Bank's chairman Jagannath Kanderao Jadhav and Atmaram Pawar, an accountant at Rajashri Shahu Institute of Management, an official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 1,86,626 After 6,330 New Cases Reported Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

According to the complainant, Jadhav had allegedly demanded Rs 1.25 lakh for sanctioning a loan and asked him to hand over the sum to Pawar at the institute, he said.

The duo has been detained and an offence is being registered against them at MIDC CIDCO police station, deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Sujay Ghatge said.

Also Read | Zacc P is Taking Over Radio Charts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)