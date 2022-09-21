Latur, Sep 21 (PTI) The body of a 27-year-old man, who was swept away in flood waters while driving a car on a bridge submerged following heavy rains earlier this week, was recovered after 40 hours on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Azhar Sattar Shaikh, a resident of Hadolti village in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district, had been swept away in flood waters on Monday night in Dapka Raja village in Mukhed tehsil. He was among five persons, who were travelling to Hadolti village from neighbouring Nanded district after attending religious function, they said.

Due to incessant and heavy rainfall, the bridge in Dapka village had gone under water. Shaikh tried to drive the car from the inundated bridge. However, the driver got washed away, while four other occupants of the vehicle survived.

A search operation was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday. The body was finally found in a lake nearby this afternoon. A team of Udgir Municipal council and fishermen conducted a search operation, the officials said.

Shaikh Nihal Shaukat, Maniar Javed Motin, Sayyed Salman and Gaus Bablu had survived by breaking the window glasses of the car, they added.

