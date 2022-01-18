(Eds: Makes changes about well and water tank in headline, copy) Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank in Nalpada area of Thane city on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

Also Read | Semester Exams for Universities in Madhya Pradesh to Be Held in Offline Mode, Says Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

Civic officials had earlier said the boy had fallen into a well but later corrected themselves.

Also Read | Omicron Cases To Peak in India by February 15, May Spell End of 3rd Wave, Say Health Experts.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI Sahil Jaiswal fell into the water tank near Ashtavinayak ground at 5:55 pm, after which teams comprising police, fire brigade and RDMC personnel arrived at the spot to mount a rescue operation.

Balkum Fire Officer Pramod Kakliz said the boy was pulled out from the 35-foot deep water tank in ten minutes and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Chitalsar police is probing the incident, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)