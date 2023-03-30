Chandrapur, Mar 30 (PTI) A 5-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Search Operations Launched Near India-Pakistan Border After Kathua Explosion (Watch Video).

Harshal Karmeghe was urinating near his home in Bormala village in Saoli tehsil, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the leopard attacked, Chief Conservator of Forests (Chandrapur) Prakash Lonkar said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi: AAP Government Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases in National Capital.

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The boy's body was found in the thicket some distance away. His kin will be given compensation of Rs 5.25 lakh," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)