Nagpur, Jan 15 (PTI) A ten-year-old boy died during treatment on Sunday, a day after his throat was slashed by a nylon string being used for flying a kite in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Jaripatka area when the boy, a class 5 student, was returning home on a two-wheeler with his father.

Police said the boy's respiratory tract and blood vessels were cut by the nylon string. He breathed his last on Sunday morning in a hospital, an official said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the investigation was launched.

