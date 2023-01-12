Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Ahead of Makar Sankranti, a festival associated with flying of kites, the Mumbai police on Thursday issued an order banning the use, sale and storage of 'manjha', nylon kite strings sometimes coated with powdered glass, due to injuries they cause.

Also Read | Alicia Silverstone Feeds Over 2000 Community Animals and Vegan Breakfasts to More Than 2000 Youngsters at Mumbai's Municipal Schools.

The order will be in effect from January 12 to February 10, and violators will be charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Also Read | Ashley Tisdale Reveals She Suffers From Alopecia, Says 'I Want To Talk About It Openly'.

As per the order, extensive use of non-biodegradable synthetic thread as kite string causes accidents, injuries to wildlife, loss of life and damage to environment.

It is desirable to protect birds, which are getting extinct day by day and classified as rare and endangered species, the order added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)