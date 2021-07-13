Pune, Jul 13 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman who was en route to her wedding ceremony sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV on Tuesday was booked along with some others for the Motor Vehicle Act violating stunt, a video of which went viral on social media, police in Pune in Maharashtra said on Tuesday.

The vehicle was on its way to Saswad, where the marriage function was organised, while the video was shot in the morning when it was moving along Dive Ghat on Pune-Saswad Road here, a Loni Kalbhor police station official said.

"The woman was on the bonnet of the moving vehicle while a man on a motorcycle was shooting a video. We have booked the woman, the videographer and other people in the vehicle, including the driver, under Motor Vehicle Act provisions and sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra COVID Regulation Act etc. None of them were wearing masks either," the official informed.

