Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A factory owner from Wada in Palghar was sentenced to two years in jail and fined Rs 31 lakh by a Thane court for electricity theft, an official said on Saturday.

Thane district judge PP Jadhav, in his order on January 20, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday, convicted Pravin Sureshchandra Jain (38) under the Electricity Act, said additional public prosecutor Vivek Kadu.

A raid was conducted by an MSEB team on Jain's factory on April 8, 2012 and it found 12,524 units of electricity, worth Rs 10.31 lakh, had been stolen over a period of six months, Kadu said.

