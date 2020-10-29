Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved 12 names for nomination to the state Legislative Council from the Governor's quota.

These names will be recommended to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, sources said.

"The names of the nominees from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were approved by the cabinet today. These names will be sent to the governor for their appointment as Council members from his quota," they said.

The term of 12 members of the Upper House of the state legislature from the governors quota had ended in June this year.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has a total of 78 members.

