Latur, Jul 14 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Latur district seized 14.7 kg of cannabis worth more than Rs 98,000 at a village and registered a case against two persons, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the local crime branch raided a farm in Vilegao village in Deoni tehsil and recovered 14.7 kg of cannabis worth Rs 98,490, on Tuesday, the official said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against farm owner Satyawan Raghunath Devshetwar and Damu Laxman Patil, who fled the scene before the police team arrived, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)