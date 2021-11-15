Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday visited the IAF Maintenance Command headquarters here in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: Parliamentary Panel Discusses Crypto Finance; Members Favour Regulating Exchanges Over Imposing Ban.

During his visit, CDS Rawat was briefed about the role of the Maintenance Command in the maintenance of the wide variety of assets held by the Indian Air Force and the associated logistics support, an official release said.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

He was apprised of the efforts initiated towards achieving self-reliance in the assigned tasks, thereby reducing dependence on foreign OEMs.

Aircraft and equipment-related parts and LRUs which have been indigenised by the Base Repair Depots were demonstrated to the CDS, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)