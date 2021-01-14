Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday congratulated Indian physicist and Padma Shri awardee Rohini Godbole on receiving a top award from the French government.

Godbole has been awarded "Ordre National du Merite" (the National Order of Merit), considered among the highest honours given by France.

Hearty congratulations to the daughter of Maharashtra, senior physicist Padma Shri Dr Rohini Godbole, for being awarded Ordre National du Merite for her contribution in the field of science, Thackeray said, according to an official statement.

Thackeray said Godbole winning the award has filled India and Maharashtra with pride and extended best wishes to her for future endeavours.

