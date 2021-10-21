Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday paid tributes to the martyred police personnel here on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, DGP Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale and other senior officials of Maharashtra police force were also present at the Naigaon Police ground in central Mumbai, where Thackeray paid homage.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

The day commemorates the sacrifices of ten policemen who sacrificed their life while defending our borders with China in 1959.

The event was organised in memory of the 45 officers and 332 other police personnel who gave their supreme sacrifice during the year.

Pawar and Walse Patil later also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the martyred police personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)