Palghar, Apr 27 (PTI) Problems faced by Balayogi Sri Sadanand Maharaj Ashram at Tungareshwar in Maharashtra's Palghar district would be solved by the state government soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission News Today: Another DA Hike on Cards? Government Employees May Soon Get Increased Dearness Allowance From July 2023.

The ashram, which is located inside Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, has faced demolition in mid-2019 following a Supreme Court in May that year.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Warns Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Says 'Party Will Take Revenge on Backstabbing'.

Speaking at a religious function, the CM said the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government had planned to raze the ashram but the intervention of politicians and former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik had stalled the move.

Shinde said he and his mentor Anand Dighe used to visit the ashram regularly and praised it for the services rendered during the coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)