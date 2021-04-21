Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce a decision about lockdown on Wednesday.

"We have made all the efforts to minimise the COVID-19 figures. He will announce the decision (to impose lockdown) tomorrow after finalising a detailed Standard Operating Procedure," Bhujbal said.

"We may have to impose restrictions on the local train movement in Mumbai too, he said.

