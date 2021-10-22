Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) A committee set up for suggesting improvement in the pre-Indian Administrative Service training centers submitted its report to the Maharashtra government on Thursday, an official release said.
Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant accepted the report during a virtual meeting.
"The recommendations in this report will be implemented immediately by holding a meeting with all the concerned officers and committee members next week," he said.
The committee was headed by Dnyaneshwar Mulye, a member of the National Human Rights Commission.
