Nagpur, Jan 20 (PTI) Three policemen were injured when a group of people, including some women, attacked them when they tried to stop the loud music being played at a locality in Kamptee near Nagpur city, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late night on Tuesday at Rama Nagar area, he said.

"Following complaints of loud music being played near a library in Rama Nagar area of Kamptee beyond the 10 pm deadline, a police team rushed to the spot. They found a group dancing to loud music," the official said.

"When the police team tried to stop the music, the group got angry and started using abusive language. Later, they also pushed the policemen and attacked them with stones. Three cops were injured in it," he added.

Additional police force was called to control the situation, he said.

A case was registered at New Kamptee police station against nine local residents, identified as Akash Rashtrapal Deshpande (27), Badal Siddharth Deshbhratar (27), Chandrashekhar Denisham Fule (50), Sunita Deshpande (50), Shraddha alias Puja Deshpande (22), Priyanka Deshbhratar (24), Deepmala Wasnik, Kajal Sharma (29), Sanjivani Fule, the police said.

They were booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting) and other sections, they said.

