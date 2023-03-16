Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Thursday said she was not informed in advance about a musical program organised on the Legislature Complex's premises.

Also Read | Gujarat Conman Kiran Patel Pretends To Be Top PMO Official, Gets Security Cover and Stays in 5-Star Hotel in Srinagar; Arrested.

Speaking during a discussion in the Upper House about transgression of the Council members' rights, Gorhe said she was also not consulted on certain other matters related to the legislature.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Performs Stunt With Minor Boy Sitting on Car’s Bonnet To Record Videos for Social Media; Arrested.

She was not told when the musical program was arranged and directly got an invite for the same on Wednesday, she said.

Earlier too, she was not told about the constitution of a committee on the issue of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)