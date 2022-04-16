Pune, Apr 16 (PTI) The counting of votes for the bypoll to Kolhapur North Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security arrangements, district officials said.

Also Read | ‘NATO Membership Unlikely To Help Build Sweden and Finland’s International Prestige’, Says Russian Foreign Ministry.

The by-election, necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021, was held on April 12 in which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Two Minors Stab, Injure Men With Knives Over Dispute in Bhiwandi.

"The counting of votes began on Saturday morning amid adequate security arrangements," an official said.

There were 15 candidates in the fray, and the main fight was between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, and the opposition BJP.

Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP had fielded Satyajit Kadam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)