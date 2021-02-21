Pune, Feb 21 (PTI) A couple and their three daughters drowned in a stream in Pune's Mulshi tehsil on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Kolwan village, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Paud police station limits, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar Laygude (38) his wife Pornima (38), and daughters Arpita (20), Ankita (13) and Rajashree (12).

"Pornima fell into the stream while washing clothes. The three daughters jumped in one after the other to save her but failed. Their father Shankar too drowned in the rescue effort. All five bodies have been fished out," he said. PTI

