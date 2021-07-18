Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) A court here in Maharashtra has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a man accused in a cheating case, observing that he has criminal antecedents.

In a recent order, district judge Shailendra Tambe said the accused, against whom criminal offences were registered in Thane as well as at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, did not deserve pre-arrest bail.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly took jewellery and cash worth Rs 11.7 lakh from a man by promising to resolve the latter's land dispute case, but did not help him.

The prosecutor opposed his anticipatory bail plea, saying he has three criminal cases registered at different police stations in Thane and one case in Kanyakumari.

His custodial interrogation is necessary for a probe into the case, the prosecution said.

The defence lawyer, however, said the allegations against the accused were of civil nature and the complainant and his brother were the main culprits and complaints were pending against them at Kasarvadavali police station here.

In his order, the judge observed that the accused has criminal antecedents. Hence, his custodial interrogation is necessary for the purpose of investigation into the case, he added.

