Pune, Jan 18 (PTI) COVID-19 vaccination kiosks have been set up in several places in Pune's Maval tehsil, which also includes popular tourist spot Lonavala, to administer jabs to people against the infection, an official said on Tuesday.

The order to set up such kiosks was issued to civic chiefs of Lonavala, Wadgaon and Talegaon by Maval sub divisional officer Sandesh Shirke, he said.

"People are being vaccinated at these kiosks, including the second dose to those eligible for it. The two kiosks in Lonavala have been placed at Sharda Hotel in Khandala and near Hotel Centre Point and 300 people have been given jabs since Monday," said Somnath Jadhav, Chief Officer, Lonavala Municipal Council.

The other kiosks have been set up at entry and exit points of Kamshet, Kanhe Phata, Wadgaon, and Talegaon.

