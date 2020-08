Nagpur, Aug 18 (PTI) A 41-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide after killing her husband and two minor children in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, Dr Shushma Rane, her husband Dhiraj (42), a professor at an engineering college, and their children aged 11 and five were found dead at their home in Om Nagar in Koradi area.

Bodies of Dhiraj and the children were found on the bed in the master bedroom, while the doctor was found hanging from a ceiling fan, an official of Koradi police station.

The deaths came to light when the deceased's 60-year- old aunt, who lived with them, knocked on the bedroom door and did not receive any response, the official said.

The police have recovered two syringes and a suicide note from the scene, in which Sushma has allegedly stated that she had taken the extreme step as she was unhappy, he said.

Preliminary probe suggests that Sushma might have served some sedative-laced food to her husband and children to render them unconscious and later injected them with unidentified medicine, the official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case under relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

