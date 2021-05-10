Thane, May 10 (PTI) A doctor was arrested in Vangani in Thane district on Monday for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state or civic authorities, police said.

Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said Dr Umashankar Gupta, who ran a clinic in Vangani, and a lady doctor who treated patients there, were booked under provisions of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

"Gupta has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days," he added.

A video had gone viral a couple of days ago in which the doctor was seen claiming he could "cure" COVID-19 with the help of homoeopathic medicines, after which the local health department filed a case.

