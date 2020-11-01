Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse had a close shave after one of the tyres of his vehicle burst on Sunday evening in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, a police official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

Also Read | BJP Leaders in North MCD Are Looting Rs 1400 Crores of House Tax Money Every Year, Says AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak.

"The incident happened when Khadse was on his way to Jalgaon from Amalner in the district after attending the inauguration of a newly-built quarter for police officials and a police station in Amalner at the hands of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh," the official said.

"A tyre of the car in which Khadse was travelling burst. But his driver controlled the vehicle well, due to which nobody was injured," he added.

Also Read | Gilgit Baltistan ‘Provincial Status’ Move an Attempt by Pakistan to ‘Camouflage Occupation’, Says India’s MEA.

Khadse, who was sulking in the BJP since his unceremonious exit from the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry in 2016 over land grab allegations, had recently joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)