Osmanabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Four members of a family were crushed to death when their car collided with a container truck laden with tractors in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Friday, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Hacks Uncle To Death For Preventing Him From Talking to Aunt, Arrested.

The accident took place near Bhadachiwadi village on Osmanabad-Dhoki-Latur Road in the early hours of the day, inspector Suresh Sable of rural police station said.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G To Be Reportedly Priced Under Rs 20,000.

The victims Umesh Murlidhar Pade (50), his wife Savita (45), son Pratik (24) and mother Hirkanabai (70), were residents of Latur, he said.

The family had come to Osmanabad for a function and were returning to Latur at the time of the incident, he said.

The car was badly damaged and had to be extricated from the container truck with the help of a crane, the official said.

The driver of the container truck, which was transporting tractors, fled the scene after the collision, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)