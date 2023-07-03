Palghar, Jul 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in the godown of a chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra's Palghar district late Monday evening, an official said.

There are no reports as yet of anyone getting injured in the blaze that started at 9:30pm, chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

"Three fire engines and Disaster Management Cell personnel are on the spot to douse the blaze and the operation is underway. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment," he added.

