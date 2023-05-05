Thane, May 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a few shops near a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city around 10 am on Friday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that started in a cake shop and a unit selling plywood at Manpada junction, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Efforts are on to douse the fire, he said, adding that they are yet to ascertain its cause.

