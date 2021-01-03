Nagpur, Jan 3 (PTI) A teen girl was gang-raped allegedly by five persons in Khindsi area of Ramtek in Nagpur district, all of whom were arrested on Sunday, police said.

One of the accused took the girl to a nearby jungle on a motorcycle on December 29 and then called four of his friends there, after which they all took turns to rape her, an official said.

"They left her in Andhalgaon village and a complaint was filed in Ramtek police station after she reached home. All five were arrested on Sunday," the official added.

