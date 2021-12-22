Nagpur, Dec 22 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a private bus when he was dancing in a marriage procession near Vihirgaon in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, after which his relatives ransacked the bus, they said.

According to police, the deceased, Shubham Kakde, was a resident of Salai Mokasa village in Parseoni tehsil. He had come to Nagpur with his parents to attend the marriage of his uncle. He was the only son of his parents, who are farmers.

"He was dancing in the marriage procession on Umred road when the speeding bus hit him. He suffered grievous injuries in the accident. The minor was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police official said.

A pall of gloom descended on the marriage ceremony. The bus driver escaped from the spot and the angry relatives of the boy ransacked the vehicle, he said.

The police later arrested the bus driver, Suraj Kamdi, and booked him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

