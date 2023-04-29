Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district seized 260 kg of ganja, worth more than Rs 39 lakh and arrested one person, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Nicole Scherzinger to Have Their Brush with Royalty Again at King Charles III's Coronation.

Based on a tip-off, the crime unit-I of Thane police raided a house in Amrut Nagar locality of Mumbra on Thursday and recovered the contraband worth Rs 39.17 lakh, senior inspector Dilip Patil said.

Also Read | Galwan Valley Hero Naik Deepak Singh's Widow Becomes Army Officer, Posted in Eastern Ladakh.

The accused, who is employed as a driver, has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that investigations are underway to find out from where the accused had sourced the drugs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)