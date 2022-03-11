Nagpur, Mar 11 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday seized 20 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth Rs 2.02 lakh from an express train in Maharashtra's Nagpur and arrested two persons, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the RPF team of the Central Railway (Nagpur division) conducted a search on Puri-Mumbai LTT Express train when it arrived at Nagpur station in the evening, the official said.

The team zeroed in on Ramachal Ramsajivan Kurmi (45), a resident of Harda town and Raju Lakhanlal Kurmi (38), a resident of Timarani village of Harda district in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The duo had hidden two bags under the berth, which contained 20 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.02 lakh, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard, he added.

